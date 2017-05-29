Arvind Kejriwal visits Golden Temple, meets AAP leaders in Amritsa



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. Pic/PTI



Amritsar: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived here on Monday on a one-day visit and offered prayers at the Golden Temple.

This is Kejriwal's first visit to Punjab after the results of the Punjab assembly elections were declared in March.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders from Punjab, including state Convenor and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and Co-convenor Aman Arora.

Kejriwal told the media outside the Golden Temple complex that he had come to pay obeisance on the martyrdom day of fifth Sikh guru, Arjan Dev.

A group of journalists alleged manhandling by Kejriwal's security outside the complex as they tried to speak to the AAP National Convenor.

Kejriwal later left for a venue near the airport to meet party leaders and activists.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. Pic/PTI

Some activists showed black flags to Kejriwal en route to the venue.

The AAP won 20 seats in the 117-member assembly, becoming the main opposition to the state government formed by the Congress, which won 77 seats.

The AAP leadership is preparing for by-election to the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant following the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Vinod Khanna on April 27.