Arvind Kejriwal vows probe into PWD corruption allegations



Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday vowed to launch a probe into corruption allegations against the Public Works Department (PWD).

Kejriwal remarks came after a report by online news portal "Janta Ka Reporter" where it was alleged that the PWD has cleared a bill related to maintenance of road and drain without doing any work.

The news portal quoted Hindi news Channel Aaj Tak that it has all documents related to the alleged irregularities.

Responding to the reports, Kejriwal tweeted: "Please send all documents. I will immediately get them investigated."