As Trump gives plum post to son-in-law, Democrats demand anti-nepotism law



There have been several red flags raised over the potential conflict of interest with regard to Trump’s kids and son-in-law. File pic

New York: Hours after US President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that he would appoint his son-in-law Jared Kushner as senior adviser to the president, the Democrats yesterday expressed their concern over the incoming White House appointment.

Leaders on the House Judiciary Committee wrote a letter calling on the Department of Justice and Office of Government Ethics to look into anti-nepotism laws that might limit what Kushner can and cannot do.

Kushner is married to Trump’s older daughter Ivanka and was expected not to take a salary for the post (as communicated by Trump in an official statement), New York Times reported.

The Democrats also asked for a further review of Kushner’s potential financial conflicts of interest.

In the letter addressed to the outgoing US Attorney General Loretta Lynch, they also asserted that having information, knowledge or influence over White House’s policies might benefit his business holdings.

“For example, it has been reported that he will meet with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan this (Tuesday) evening to discuss tax policy,” the letter read. The Democrats said this “raises the appearance that he may be using his public office for private gain, namely adopting tax changes that will benefit Kushner and his family”.