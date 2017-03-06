E-paper

Asaduddin Owaisi dissolves AIMIM Maharashtra core committee

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday dissolved the Maharashtra core committee of the party with immediate effect.

In a letter to the committee members, Owaisi said the committee stands dissolved with effect from today, party sources told PTI.

AIMIM won 26 seats in the recently-held elections to ten municipal corporations in Maharashtra. It has two MLAs in the state.

