Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said the party's victory in the BMC bypoll was an endorsement by voters of development agenda being pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP today won the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) bypoll from Bhandup. Its candidate Jagruti Patil won the seat after beating Shiv Sena nominee Minakshi Patil by 4,792 votes.

In a series of tweets posted after the result was announced, Shelar also took potshots at the BJP's bickering ally the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena leaders had ridiculed the BJP during the Bhandup by-election campaign.

Shelar, while thanking the voters, said, "Tall claims were made in the Bhandup by-election but voters voted in favour of BJP. The result is a mandate in favour of development drive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis."

The by-election in ward number 116 was necessitated by the death of sitting Congress corporator Pramila Patil on pril 25. But her daughter-in-law Jagruti Patil decided to contest the election on a BJP ticket. The Sena fielded Meenakshi Patil, wife of MLA Ashok Patil, against her. The voting took place yesterday.

Jagruti Patil secured 11,129 votes as against 6,337 bagged by Meenakshi Patil.