An unknown assailant yesterday forced his way into the office of a Russian radio station that is critical of the Kremlin and stabbed a presenter in the neck before he was detained, the chief editor said.



Tatiana Felgengauer

"Some man burst into the building, blinded the building's security guard from a spray bottle, then came up to our floor," said Echo of Moscow editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov. "He broke in and stabbed our presenter Tatiana Felgengauer in the neck with a knife," he said, adding, "My security guards overcame him, and we handed him over to the police."

The journalist has been hospitalised but her life is not in danger, he said. Felgengauer is one of the station's deputy editors. She is also actively involved in opposition rallies and has thousands of followers on her public Facebook page.