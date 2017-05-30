Assam Board HSLC Result 2017: SEBA Class 10th Results on May 31; check resultsassam.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) are likely to announce the Assam Board HSLC Result 2017 on May 31 on the official website resultsassam.nic.in. However it will also be available on assam10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Assam HSSLC Result 2017 on Jagran Josh

The Assam HSSLC Result 2017 will be available on official website - resultsassam.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your Assam HSSLC Result 2017.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - assam10.jagranjosh.com

>> Input your roll number other important information

>> Click 'Submit’ to view Assam HSSLC Result 2017

>> View and download Assam HSSLC Result 2017 for future reference.

Established on 1 June 1984, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) regulates, supervises and develops, higher secondary education in the state, as per the government's orders.