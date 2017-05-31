Assam Board HSLC Result 2017: SEBA Class 10th Results declared; check resultsassam.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Assam Board HSLC Result 2017 on the official website resultsassam.nic.in. However it will also be available on assam10.jagranjosh.com.

The results will be released in 855 centres across the state. Checking the Secondary Examination Board of Assam result has become easy for students because SEBA has decided to release the Assam 10th result 2017 online.

Students can check their Assam HSSLC Result 2017 on Jagran Josh

The Assam HSSLC Result 2017 will be available on official website - resultsassam.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your Assam HSSLC Result 2017.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - assam10.jagranjosh.com

>> Input your roll number other important information

>> Click 'Submit’ to view Assam HSSLC Result 2017

>> View and download Assam HSSLC Result 2017 for future reference.

Established on 1 June 1984, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) regulates, supervises and develops, higher secondary education in the state, as per the government's orders.