Assam guv given charge of Meghalaya

Guwahati: Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Meghalaya following the resignation of V Shanmuganathan. "The President of India through a warrant at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, has appointed Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of the Governor," an official release said.

Purohit will take the oath as Governor of Meghalaya on Sunday, the statement said. The President accepted the resignation of Shanmuganathan, against whom allegations of "seriously compromising" the dignity of the gubernatorial office were levelled.