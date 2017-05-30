Assam HSSLC Result 2017: AHSEC HS Result 2017 at 10 am at resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) are likely to announce the Assam HSSLC Result 2017 on May 30 on the official website resultsassam.nic.in and www.ahsec.nic.in but you can check it on assam12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Assam HSSLC Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Assam HSSLC Result 2017 will be available on official website - resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your Assam HSSLC Result 2017.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - assam12.jagranjosh.com

>> Input your roll number other important information

>> Click 'Submit’ to view Assam HSSLC Result 2017

>> View and download Assam HSSLC Result 2017 for future reference.