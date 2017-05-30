Assam HSSLC Result 2017: AHSEC HS Result 2017 declared at resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the Assam HSSLC Result 2017 on May 30 on the official website resultsassam.nic.in and www.ahsec.nic.in but you can check it on assam12.jagranjosh.com.

This year, students, who appeared for the exam, have been eagerly awaiting the Assam Class 12 Results since the month of March.

Students can check their Assam HSSLC Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Assam HSSLC Result 2017 will be available on official website - resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in

The AHSEC HS Class 12 Result 2017 was officially declared at the Board's Bamunimaidam office, by state education minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sharma, along with the merit list and toppers' names.

All three streams Arts, Science and Commerce HS Result 2017 were declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. 2.5 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 exams, this year with 1,94,069 students for Arts stream, 37,350 students were from the science stream and 17,894 were in commerce.

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your Assam HSSLC Result 2017.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - assam12.jagranjosh.com

>> Input your roll number other important information

>> Click 'Submit' to view Assam HSSLC Result 2017

>> View and download Assam HSSLC Result 2017 for future reference.