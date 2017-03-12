Assembly election results: Massive win for BJP in UP, Uttarakhand

With massive victories in UP and U'khand, Narendra Modi proves his 'magic' transcends Hindutva



Lucknow/Chandigarh: The BJP yesterday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, securing landslide wins, while the Congress achieved a similar feat in Punjab. The Congress emerged as the single largest party in Goa and Manipur, which threw up a hung assembly.

Anchored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, the BJP juggernaut rolled on in UP and in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, bagging a three-fourth majority.



The BJP is returning to power in the crucial state of UP after a gap of 15 years during which regional parties such as the SP and the BSP held sway. The BJP had just 47 seats in the outgoing house.

BJP leaders hailed the spectacular victories of BJP as a vindication of Modi's popularity and his pro-poor policies, with some calling it a "tsunami".



Shah, who crafted the election strategy in UP, said the results have catapulted Modi to the stature of the "tallest leader" since Independence.

He also asserted that the poll outcome will change the course of country's politics, marking the end of the politics of caste, nepotism and appeasement, and the beginning of the politics of performance.



The ruling SP, whose campaign was steered by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on development agenda, and its ally, Congress, received a humiliating drubbing. Yadav tendered his resignation in the evening.

With the wins in UP and Uttarakhand, the BJP has emerged as the leading political party in India. The BJP and allies have governments in at least 12 states. About 54 per cent of the population in India is under saffron rule.

Quote hangar

Narendra Modi Prime Minister

'Gratitude to the people of India for the continued faith, support and affection for the BJP. This is very humbling and overwhelming. Am overjoyed that BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. Huge support from the youth is gladdening.'

Amit Shah BJP president

'The only factor for the win is the performance of the Modi government. The outcome has shown the faith the poor have reposed in Modi... Even his political rivals will have to admit that he has emerged as the tallest leader in the country since Independence.'

Rahul Gandhi Congress vice-president

'I congratulate Shri Narendra Modi and the BJP on their victory in Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand. To all Congress workers across India: We stand resolute and committed to our values and our belief in an India united in strength and purpose. Our fight continues and will not end till we win the hearts and minds of people.'

Akhilesh Yadav SP chief

'I think in a democracy you get vote not by samjhana (reasoning) but by behkana (misguiding).'

Goonda Raj

> Keshav Prasad Maurya (BJP): 11 criminal cases against him, including those of murder, rioting and arson

> Mukhtar Ansari (SP): Over 40 criminal cases, including those of murder and kidnapping

> Sangeet Som (BJP): Muzaffarnagar riot accused

> Suresh Rana (BJP): Muzaffarnagar riot accused

> Aman Mani (Independent): Accused of wife Sara Singh's murder, contested election from jail



Big surprise

Cong lost all four assembly seats in Amethi, the pocket borough of Nehru-Gandhi family. BJP bagged three seats



EVMs tampered with: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati, whose party received a major drubbing in the UP polls, alleged that the EVMs were tampered with in such a way that whichever button was pressed, the vote went to the BJP. Terming the results as “shocking”, she asked the Election Commission to hold fresh elections using paper ballots. The EC said there was no merit in the allegation.