Assembly elections: 'Fed up' Irom Sharmila calls it quits

Imphal: After her dismal performance in the Manipur assembly elections, human rights activist Irom Sharmila yesterday announced that she would quit politics but continue her fight against the AFSPA in the state.

"I am fed up with this political system. I have decided to quit active politics. I will move to south India as I need to calm my mind," Sharmila said. "But I will continue my fight against AFSPA until it is repealed. But I will fight as a social activist."

The two other candidates of her newly floated party Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance lost their deposits.

Big Loser

Irom Sharmila

Thoubal constituency Votes: 90 Lost to: CM Okram Ibobi Singh