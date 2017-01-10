At age 40, Mumbai man has appeared for 14 CATs and scored 100 per cent thrice!



Patrick gave his first CAT exam in 1996 (right) Umang Sangoi scored 99.9 per cent

After he scored 100 per cent in three Common Admission Tests (CAT) post appearing for 14, it would be fair to label Patrick D’souza as a serial CAT candidate. The 40-year-old added another 100 per cent score to his hat yesterday after scoring full marks in the test for the third time. He has appeared for the exam 14 times and has been featured in a list of top 20 candidates who have managed to bag the perfect score.

CAT 2016 results were declared on Monday morning. Twenty candidates who have scored 100 percentile this year are all engineers, reiterating the dominance of engineers in the test.

First score unknown

D’souza’s first ever CAT appearance was in 1996 after which he took admission in the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS). “After completing my MBA, I worked for a couple of years and then began my coaching institute for CAT in 2005. It is since then that I regularly appear for CAT to understand the pattern of the test,” said D’souza.

He gave his first CAT after completing his Mechanical Engineering from NIT Allahabad in 1996 but still doesn’t know his score. “Back then, they never used to disclose the percentile. If your score fits the merit, you would get a call from the IIM.”

The 99.9% scorer

Another city candidate in the merit list is Umang Sangoi, (24) who has scored 99.99 percentile. The dream of the civil engineering graduate from IIT-B is to provide affordable housing, which resulted in the shift toward acquiring an MBA.

“There was no plan as such to pursue an MBA until I joined civil engineering. But soon after joining the course, I realised how I wanted to use my skills to provide affordable housing for all,” said Sangoi.