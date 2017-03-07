At final UP rally, PM Narendra Modi makes an impassioned plea



Narendra Modi at the final rally.âÂÂPic/PTI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday made an impassioned plea to voters to defeat SP-Congress combine and BSP, blaming these parties for the plight of Uttar Pradesh, as he wrapped up his hectic campaign for Assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Khushipur village, Modi, who has been campaigning in his Lok Sabha constituency for three days, repeated the promise of waiving farmers' loans and restoring professionalism of the police force if BJP comes to power in the state. Describing himself as a person who "has experienced poverty and therefore wants to improve the lot of the poor", he said his government was aiming at providing houses to every single household by 2022, when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence.

Lambasting the SP government in the state for "nepotism and corruption" in competitive exams, the Prime Minister said, "I took the decision to do away with interviews for recruitments at lower levels. This was aimed at curbing malpractices.

"But Akhilesh Yadav is not willing to take a cue as he wants jobbery to flourish."

Modi said the people of UP "should beware of both bua and bhateeja (aunt and nephew terms used by Mayawati and Akhilesh to describe each other). He asserted that only BJP could restore law and order in the state where "women are afraid to go out of their homes unless accompanied by a male member of the family."