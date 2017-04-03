At least 10 killed in twin blast at St Petersburg metro station

Blast at St Petersburg. Pic/Twitter

Moscow: At least 10 people were killed and 50 injured when two powerful blasts tore through a metro train in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Monday, the media reported.

RT Online quoted Transit Systems management as saying that evacuation of passengers was on after the explosions at the Sennaya Square station. TASS quoted emergency services as saying that 10 people had been killed.

The door of a train coach was blown off by the impact of the explosions. Russian President Vladimir Putin said law enforcement agencies were trying to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Police officers guard the area at the entrance to Technological Institute metro station in Saint Petersburg on April 3, 2017. Pic/AFP

"I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause (of the blasts)," Putin, at a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, said. "The causes are not clear, it's too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime," he added.

Russia has been the target of attacks by Chechen militants in past years. Chechen rebel leaders have frequently threatened further attacks. At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.

St. Petersburg emergency services at first said that there had been two explosions. But a source in the emergency services later said that there had been only one but that the explosion had occurred in a tunnel between stations. The blast occurred at 2.40 p.m., well shy of the evening rush hour. Authorities closed all St. Petersburg metro stations. The Moscow metro said it was taking unspecified additional security measures in case of an attack there.

Russia has been on particular alert against Chechen rebels returning from Syria and wary of any attempts to resume attacks that dogged the country several years ago. At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains. Over 330 people, half of them children, were killed in 2004 when police stormed a school in southern Russia after a hostage taking by Islamist militants.

In 2002, 120 hostages were killed when police stormed a Moscow theatre to end another hostage taking. Putin, as prime minister, launched a 1999 campaign to crush a separatist government in the Muslim southern region of Chechnya, and as president continued a hard line in suppressing rebellion.

.@IndEmbMoscow UPDATE: Separate blasts happened at two different metro stations. 8 metro stations shut down. No reports of any Indian injured. — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 3, 2017

