At least 7 killed in Italy bus crash, children on board: media

Rome: At least seven people are dead after a Hungarian bus carrying children crashed on a motorway in northern Italy, Italian media said today.
Dozens of injured were rushed to hospital following the accident in Verona yesterday, which occurred when the vehicle struck a pylon and caught fire, according to emergency workers cited in the reports.
The French bus driver could be among the victims, Italian news agency Agi said.
