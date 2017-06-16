At least eight dead in China kindergarten blast

At least eight people have died after an explosion near a kindergarten in Fengxian County in east China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday afternoon, local authorities said.

The blast occurred around 4:50 p.m. local time at the gate of the kindergarten, as the children were leaving, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two people died at the scene and another six died later in hospital. More than 10 senior doctors from Nanjing and Wuxi cities of Jiangsu have rushed to the site of the blast. The number of children among the casualties has not been confirmed.