At least eight killed in restaurant bombing in Mogadishu

Representation pic

At least eight people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu on Wednesday. Police officer Mohamed Nur confirmed to Xinhua about the bomb attack which hit the Posh Restaurant in Hodan district claimed eight lives.

"We can now confirm eight people were killed in the bomb attack. The attackers used a vehicle loaded with explosives and rammed into the restaurant," Nur was quoted as saying.

The explosion also hit Pizza House which is located opposite to Posh Restaurant. The two restaurants are frequented by government officials and young people. A witness said the explosion was huge and could be felt from a distance.

Heavy gunfire could be heard as gunmen fought inside the restaurant, frequented by local youth and public servants. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Al-Shabaab terrorist group has been behind similar attacks in the capital.