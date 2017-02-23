SBI ATM dispenses fake Rs 2000 notes bearing 'Churan lable' from 'Children Bank of India'

A State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in south Delhi dispensed the fake notes of Rs 2000 with 'Children Bank of India' printed in place of Reserve Bank of India.

The notes also had glaring discrepancies including the words 'Churan lable', a 'PK' logo and '000000' serial number. It also read "Guaranteed by the Children's Government" printed in place of "Guaranteed by the Central Government".

The matter was reported by Rohit, a customer care executive, who got the notes and reported the matter to the police. Rohit, a customer care executive who got the notes, reported the matter to the police. In his complaint, Rohit said he tried to withdraw Rs 8,000 at around 7.45 p.m. from the ATM at the T-Point at Tigri in Sangam Vihar but all the four 2,000 rupee notes turned out to be fake.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fake currency.

After informing the ATM guard posted there, he made an official complaint to the police which sent a sub-inspector to the ATM.

The sub-inspector withdrew another 2,000 rupee note from the ATM which too turned out to be similarly fake, after which the police registered an FIR.

A case of cheating and related offences has been filed against unknown persons under sections 489-b, 489-e and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Experts say it is possible for an ATM to dispense even a simple sheet of paper if its size is the same as the currency notes.

"Technically, yes. ATMs are not equipped to read the security features of notes. Only the size needs to be the same," K. Srinivas, Managing Director BTI Payments, an RBI-licensed firm that operates cash dispensers not owned and managed by banks.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the vendor who supplied the cash to the ATM and the persons who inserted the fake notes had been identified.

Asked why no arrest had been made so far, Singh said: "The case is still a matter of investigation. The moment everything is done, arrests shall take place."

Twitterati mocked the system and government for this goof up. Here's what they had to say.

#Shocking: Fake Rs 2000 notes bearing ‘Churan Lable’ dispensed by SBI ATM in Delhi https://t.co/FlDDjk8Vg9 So much for Fight on Fake Notes…âÂÂ¹ pic.twitter.com/EV289UFdtQ — Jairaj P (@jairajp) February 22, 2017

Ideally this fake Rs.2000 notes of "Children Bank of India" should have Rahul Gandhi's photo on it instead of MKG pic.twitter.com/VOcEHVApPk — Rohini Singh (@RohiniSingh_ET) February 22, 2017

JokerRule: SBI ATM in Delhi dispenses joke note of Rs. 2000. India's cash system has become laughing stock. pic.twitter.com/t18CpPoTX5 — Shaila_anchan INC (@anchan_shaila) February 22, 2017

Children Bank of India dispenses fake Rs 2000 notes.

Modi: Buy anything with these notes

Everyone: where?

Modi: here#ChildrenBankOfIndia pic.twitter.com/7VFNPDIutC — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) February 22, 2017

Justin Bieber tickets may cost Rs. 76,000.

Maybe the only place where 38 notes of Rs. 2000 Children Bank of India notes are legal. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) February 22, 2017