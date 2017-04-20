UP ATS arrests three terror suspects in Mumbai, Jalandhar and Bijnor



Lucknow: Three terror suspects have been arrested in joint raids by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in coordination with police of five states, officials said on Thursday.

"UP ATS conducted joint anti-terror raids in Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in coordination with police of the five states," UP ATS Chief Asim Arun told IANS.

Arun said that three persons have been arrested in Mumbai, Jalandhar and Bijnor for conspiring to carry out terror activities.



"The police is interrogating six other persons. Legal action will be taken on the basis of evidence," he said.

The police had received information that some hyperactive members of a terror group were trying to recruit new members.

The operation was conducted with the help of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, Crime Investigation Cell of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra ATS, Punjab Police and Bihar Police.