Aus flies out of Syria amid US-Russia tensions

The decision comes after a Syrian jet was shot down by US forces. File pic
Australia's military yesterday said it was temporarily halting air missions over Syria, following the shooting down of a Syrian jet by US forces. The decision came amid increasing tension between the US and Russia, which warned it would track coalition aircraft in Syria as potential "targets".
"As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force (ADF) strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased," a defence spokeswoman said in a statement. No reason for the suspension was given, but The Australian newspaper said it was implemented as a precaution after the jet's downing.
"ADF personnel are closely monitoring the air situation in Syria and a decision on the resumption of ADF air operations in Syria will be made in due course," the spokeswoman added. "ADF operations in Iraq will continue as part of the coalition."
Syrian refugee is the youngest UNICEF envoy
UNICEF has announced the appointment of its youngest goodwill ambassador, 19-year-old Syrian refugee and activist Muzoon Almellehan. When she fled Syria, she only took her school books with her.
780 Total Australian defence personnel in the Middle East
300 Personnel in Australia's Air Task Group
