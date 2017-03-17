Australia ask Adani Group to abandon project



Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad: An Australian delegation yesterday called on officials of Adani Group to hand over an open letter urging it to abandon the AUD 21.7 billion ($15.6 billion) Carmichael coal mine project on serious environment concerns.

The four-member Australian community delegation comprising businessman Geoff Cousins, Reef tourism operator Lindsay Simpson, Queensland farmer Bruce Currie and conservationist Imogen Zethoven, handed over the letter to officials of the company’s Corporate Communications department here.

The letter urges the company’s Chairman and Founder Gautam Adani to drop the Carmichael coal mine project in Queensland and instead invest in renewable energy. The letter also warns that the project could damage bilateral ties and even affect sporting ties.

Speaking to reporters, Cousins said that he presented the letter “signed by over 90 prominent Australians including cricketers Ian and Greg Chappell,” to Adani. He said the project, being built next to the Great Barrier Reef, poses great environmental risk as well as endangers the health of natives, apart from damaging ground water.