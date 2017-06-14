Australia PM Malcolm Turnbull wants patriotism from immigrants



Malcolm Turnbull. Pic/AFP

The Prime Minister of Australia on Tuesday called on immigrants applying for citizenship to be patriotic, as a measure to prevent the expansion of Islamic radicalism.

"There is no more important title in our democracy than 'Australian Citizen'," Malcolm Turnbull said in a speech on national security. "And we should make no apology for asking those who seek to join our Australian family to join us as Australian patriots – committed to the values that define us, committed to the values that unite us," he added.

Turnbull's speech was focused on the fight against terrorism, protection of borders and the measures proposed by his government to toughen requirements for granting visas and citizenship. The Australian government wants to increase the waiting period for citizenship applications, impose English-speaking requirements and establish that the applicants shares Australian values among other things.