Ranchi: Australia's stand-in head coach David Saker has said his team lacked confidence during the recently-concluded five-match ODI series against India which the visitors lost 1-4.



Australia skipper Steven Smith walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 16 in Nagpur on Sunday. Pic /PTI

The World Champions have won just one of their past 13 completed ODIs away from home and Saker blamed the batsmen for their recent slide.

Only openers David Warner and Aaron Finch have performed well by scoring centuries in the ODI series against India, while the likes of skipper Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade were all below par.

Saker denied that the batting woes are a personnel issue, but stem from a lack of confidence that comes with a losing streak. "It's not mainly personnel, I think it's mainly just their mindset and where they are in their games," Saker was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.



David Saker

"A lot of them are a little bit scared while playing, which we try not to do. We try and make sure they play with a lot of freedom and express themselves as much as they can. But when you're losing, you tend to be scared and you go insular.

"It's not dramatic and we know we can fix that. I think the talent is there," Saker said.

Australia will now play three T20s against the No. 1 ODI team India, the first of which begins on Saturday in Ranchi. Saker reckoned that a wider review of where the one-day side is headed is needed if Australia want to defend the World Cup crown in 2019 in England.

"Obviously, our away form has been quite dreadful so we have to have a look at that," he said.

"The next World Cup is away from home. I don't think it's all doom and gloom, I think there's some talent in that team. But there's no doubt we have to probably re-jig a few things and see where we're at," he concluded.