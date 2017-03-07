Australia's national broadcaster to cut 200 jobs

Canberra: The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Tuesday announced that it will up to 200 jobs to create a Content Fund and new positions in regional areas.

Managing director Michelle Guthrie said the ABC will cut management positions by an average of 20 per cent across the organisation.

Other positions will go as part of an attempt to reduce duplication in support roles, the corporation said in a statement.

Up to 200 staff will leave the ABC by June as a result of moves to reduce management, cut support roles and remove duplication, Guthrie said.

Money from the 50 million Australian dollars ($37 million) Content Fund, will be used to pay for up to 80 new positions in regional areas, within 18 months, aimed at increasing the ABC's digital and video output from rural and regional Australia.

"The Fund enables us to respond with flexibility and speed to shifting audience trends and to extend our reach and engagement, especially with audiences who are infrequent ABC users," Guthrie said.

"Transformational change over the next year is essential if the ABC is to realise its full potential. Change that strengthens the organisation, empowers our people and delivers long-term results for audiences.

"We will work with unions and with affected staff. We will be open and move as quickly as possible to end the uncertainty in affected areas."

David Anderson has been appointed the new Director of ABC Television. Anderson previously served as the director of corporate strategy and planning and has been with the organisation for 25 years.

The ABC will also undergo a major internal restructure, with the number of main divisions cut from 14 to nine.