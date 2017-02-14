Australia wildfires engulf homes



This screen-grab released on February 12 shows a bushfire near Leadville in NSW. Pic/AFP

Sydney: Several homes were destroyed and two firefighters injured by huge wildfires that tore across Australia's most populous state over the weekend, officials said yesterday.

Scorching temperatures and fierce winds fanned the flame across a wide swathe of New South Wales on Saturday and Sunday. More than 2,500 firefighters fought nearly 100 fires as temperatures climbed to 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of the state. One fire alone burned through 50,000 hectares (124,000 acres).

No one was killed, though two firefighters were hospitalized with injuries. One firefighter suffered burns to the hands and face, while the other had a laceration to the hand.