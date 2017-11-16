Australians voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriages

Australians have voted overwhelmingly in favour of legalising same-sex marriage in a historic nationwide poll with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull voicing confidence that the Parliament will give it the force of law before Christmas. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) yesterday announced the astounding result of the two-month postal survey on same-sex marriage with 61.6 per cent of people voting 'yes' and 38.4 per cent voted 'no' in the postal survey.



A couple embrace as supporters of the same-sex marriage "Yes" vote celebrate the announcement in a Sydney park. Pic/AFP

Turnbull, a vocal advocate of marriage equality, called on lawmakers to heed the "overwhelming" result and to commit to legislate for gay marriage before Christmas. "It is our job now to get on with it, and get this done," the prime minister said shortly after ABS declared the survey result. Parliamentary debate to legalise same-sex marriage could begin as early as today. A cross-party group of senators — led by Liberal Dean Smith and supported by senior Labour figure Penny Wong, amongst others — were to introduce a private bill to the upper house yesterday afternoon.

12.7M Number of people who took part in the survey

7.8M No. of people who voted 'yes'

4.9M No. of people who voted 'no'

25 No. of countries where same-sex marriage is legal