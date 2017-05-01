Author Dharmendra U Releases His Much Awaited Book

A collection of essays on the theme - how one can attain a life of Abundance!, promising long lasting and permanent change in a mere 60 days - Author comes up with a new technique called, "M TO THE POWER OF 3" which the most powerful and effective technique to lead a life of prosperity and abundance Bangalore based author Dharmendra U launched his debut book on self-help called 'I Am Changing My Life' in a formal launch event held at the Sapna Book Store in Bangalore today.

The book is published by India's fastest growing book publishing company, Notion Press. The book is a collection of essays on managing personal crisis and will enable the reader to ponder on questions that concern their life and draw conclusions for the same. This book aims to assist readers in the process of introspection and aid them in solving their personal problems. It talks about mantras, meditation, walking, the positive effects books have on our lives and how writing can influence personal growth.

Dharmendra's book "I Am Changing My Life" grew out of his reading, learning, journal writing, meditation and interactions with thinkers and saints. The great philosophical truth remains the same over the centuries, but what this book does is present them in simple, clear language, suitably adapted for the present times. The book emphasizes that a moderate amount of effort is needed in order to make his/her life full of prosperity and abundance. The book also explains a step by step technique called "M TO THE POWER OF 3" which is very powerful, effective and easy way to make one's life full of prosperity and abundance!

Speaking about the book, the author Dharmendra says "The essays in the book will enable the reader to ponder on questions concerning his life and help him to come up with conclusions about his life. The book is aimed to assist readers in the process of introspection and solving personal problems. I believe that a life of abundance is everybody's birth-right and this book is my effort towards assisting readers achieve it."

"M TO THE POWER OF 3, is a very unique technique that I have developed after a lot of research and analysis. This is one of the most powerful, effective and easy methods to help readers attain a life of their choice. This extremely friendly technique has been developed with no reasons of science. The technique assists in getting into the roots and helps to develop a long lasting and a permanent change for a positive outcome in merely 60 days. The techniques mentioned in the book have been extensively tested under various circumstances and occasions and has successfully given outstanding results," he added.

The book has chapters on the art of writing, journalism and the perspective of thinkers on contemporary issues. This book is the brainchild of the author's interaction with thinkers and saints, reading and journaling. Meditation and looking inward helped him immensely in bringing the book to its current state. The author believes that one must put in efforts and remain self-motivated in order to attain enlightenment. This book puts the reader on the right path towards enlightenment in a clear and concise language that has been suitably adapted for the present times.

Dharmendrra is a man of many talents, who has put in time and effort to explore philosophical values. He believes that writing is very useful for therapy and personal growth, and that it puts one on the right path to success. During a personal crisis, a book on Buddhism and the writings of Swami Sivananda had a profound effect on him. Dharmendrra thinks that it is essential for one to maintain a journal, and that spiritual and inspirational books have been very beneficial in his journey. He turned to mantra meditation and found that it gives him inner strength and facilitates spiritual growth.

Dharmendra is now a certified Yoga, NLP, Law of Attraction, Life Coach & a Hypno Therapy Practitioner who has spent years of research to come up with this book. Learning from his experiences, he emphasizes the value and the power of SELF. "I am Changing My Life" is available online on Amazon.in, Snapdeal, Infibeam among others. Readers can order their copy in either paperback or e-book on leading e-commerce portals. Readers can also grab their copy at all leading book stores in their cities.