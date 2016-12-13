E-paper

Auto driver killed as Bullet rider crashes into him in Mumbai

By Santosh Wagh | Posted 13-Dec-2016Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Both were returning home from work when the tragedy occurred on Sion-Trombay road

Both the autorickshaw and the Bullet are in Trombay police’s custody. Pic /Sneha Kharabe
A 41-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after a speeding Bullet rider crashed into his vehicle on Sion-Trombay road around 1.45 am on Tuesday. The Bullet rider was left battling for life.

The police said the autorickshaw driver, Anwar Sattar Shaikh, was taking a turn at the junction on Sion-Trombay road near the telecom factory when Ninad Jagdalmal (28) crashed into him with his Bullet. The autorickshaw overturned. Shaikh, a resident of Trombay’s Cheetah Camp, sustained grievous injuries to the head. He was rushed to Shatabadi Hospital in Govandi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Jagdalmal is in a critical condition in BMC-run Sion Hospital.

"Shaikh was going back home from work. Jagdalmal, a resident of Shell Colony in Chembur, too, was returning from work in a Panvel laboratory, where he works as a chemical engineer," said Annasaheb Sonur, senior inspector of Trombay police station.
The police were in the process of registering an offence. Shaikh is survived by his wife and three children.

