The Maximum City is frequently termed heartless and cold. And, then, comes someone like auto driver Dukhand Saw, who restores your faith in Mumbai. It was a happy Diwali for Kandivli couple Utpal Kumar Mishra and Bagmi Mishra, both IT professionals, when their bag with three laptops and an iPhone, which they had left in an autorickshaw, was returned to them by Saw.

Forty-five-year-old Saw, a Dahisar resident, spent two hours trying to trace the Mishras and never once thought of abandoning his search. Even more touching is that he then refused to accept any reward from the couple or the cops and only accepted R250 that is cost him to look for them.

Bag in the back seat

On Monday, the Mishras were headed to work at NESCO, Goregaon, from their Thakur Village residence. On spotting a Vodafone Gallery on their way, the couple urged Dukhand to halt the vehicle and wait for a few minutes. Police sources said that Dukhand waited for almost 30 minutes, but the couple did not emerge from the shop.

An officer said, "In the meantime, Dukhand received a call from his brother, Kisan, also an auto driver, who had landed in some trouble with the traffic cops. He called Saw to say that he didn't have enough money to pay for the offence and wanted help."

Speaking to mid-day, Saw said, "I waited for more than 30 minutes, but the couple didn't come out of the shop. I wasn't aware that they had left anything in my vehicle. So, I rushed to help my brother. After that, I resumed work and picked up another passenger from Borivli. It was during the ride that the passenger pointed to two backpacks kept behind the seat. I immediately realised the bags belonged to the Kandivli couple, so, IâÂÂasked the passenger I was ferrying to take another auto as I wanted to return the luggage to the couple."

Looking for the couple

The first stop Saw made was at the Vodafone Gallery. "I checked inside the shop but couldn't find the couple. On a hunch, I decided to go to the location inThakurVillage, from where I had picked up the duo."

Saw had almost reachedThakurVillagewhen he heard a phone buzzing inside one of the backpacks. "When I received the call, I immediately asked them about their location so I could go to them and return their belongings. They asked me to meet them at Samta Nagar police station."

Saw admits that he was petrified of being called to the police station. "But, I reached the police station to find the harried couple and I returned their belongings. They wanted to reward me, they offered me cash, but I refused it because I didn't do it out of greed."

The cops at the police station, therefore, decided to felicitate Saw with a bouquet of flowers for displaying such immense honesty. Speaking to mid-day, Utpal Mishra said, "We are overwhelmed by the gesture. We tried to compensate him, reward him, but he only asked for the auto fare for his two-hour mission to trace us."