Autos stay off roads in Thane as part of protest against TMC

Commuters faced a tough time in Thane yesterday after autorickshaws stayed off roads in support of a bandh call given by various city autorickshaw unions against TMC's recent crackdown on illegal parking and encroachment in the area.
Unions' convenor Ravi Rao said, "The corporation has not made any proper parking zones across the city. Hence, drivers are forced to park in places convenient for them."
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments