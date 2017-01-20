Avalanche destroys luxe hotel, 30 feared buried



A video grab shows piles of snow and rubble cascading down the stairway into the foyer of Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy. Pic/PTI

Penne (Italy): A huge avalanche swallowed up a luxury mountain hotel in central Italy after a series of strong quakes rocked the area, burying up to 30 people under tonnes of snow and debris, officials said yesterday.

Italian media said three bodies had been retrieved from the site. Rescue workers declined to comment, but said they had yet to find any sign of life. Authorities said around 30 people were in the building at the time, including two children, but more than 20 hours later, only two survivors were found.