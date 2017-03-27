Avalanche hits Japanese students, six feared dead

Tokyo: An avalanche in a ski resort north of Tokyo on Monday hit several Japanese school children, leaving many injured or feared dead.

Six people were showing no vital signs, and three others were missing when the avalanche occurred at the Nasu Onsen Family Ski Resort in Tochigi prefecture, BBC reported.

About 50 people including students and teachers from several schools were in the area at the time. Relief efforts are under way, with officials investigating whether more people are injured or missing.