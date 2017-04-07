Ayodhya case: Supreme Court reserves order on plea against BJP leaders



The conspiracy charge against 13 accused including LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti was dropped.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court yesterday reserved its order on a petition seeking restoration of conspiracy charges against senior BJP leaders including L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The apex court will also decide whether the trial of the VVIP accused can be transferred from a court in Rae Bareli to Lucknow.

There were two sets of cases relating the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992. The first involved unnamed 'karsevaks', the trial in which is taking place in a Lucknow court, while the second set of cases relates to the VVIPs in a Rae Bareli court.

A bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and R F Nariman also indicated that they may order holding of joint trial of the two sets of cases by transferring the trial from Raebareli to a Lucknow court.

The bench also said since 25 years have already passed, in the interest of justice it will consider ordering a timebound trial on day-to-day basis, to be completed preferably within two years.

