Chhota Rajan aide D K Rao is in for some major trouble. His arrest in the Rs 50-lakh-extortion case on October 13, has given the Azad Maidan police a chance to seek his custody for involvement in a similar case that happened in 2012. Five of his associates had threatened a businessman to hand over all his property, after holding his father hostage in his own apartment. Till date, cops have arrested five accused in the case.



D K Rao

On January 9, 2012, six of Rao's associates - Ankur Goyal, 30, Sagar Singhram, 26, Nilesh Keni, 35, Velu Nayar, 30, Vikram Naydu alias Mastan Sheikh and Santosh Jaiswal alias Kalwa - barged into the house of businessman Abhishek Saraf at Hazarimal Somani Marg, CST and held his father, Badriprasad Saraf, hostage at gunpoint. Thereafter, they called up Abhishek and threatened to kill him if his father did not sign on a blank paper promising to hand over all his property.

Abhishek rushed to the Azad Maidan police station and registered a complaint. The cops managed to arrest Goyal, Singhram, Keni and Nayar, while both Naydu and Jaiswal escaped. During investigation it was revealed that gangster D K Rao had sent all of them. Thereafter, a case was registered against the accused, including Rao under sections 342, 387, 452 and 34 of IPC.