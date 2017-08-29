B.Com results delayed as Mumbai University server crashes



Representation pic

Even as Mumbai University (MU) continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, it has come up with yet another problem.

Hours after announcing that the B.Com results were out, they realised that the university’s website had crashed and results could not be uploaded.

Following the announcement, when students tried to log in to the website, all that they received was an error message saying ‘this site can’t be reached’. Initially, the students thought that the error was due to over-crowding, but later they realised that the varsity was unable to upload the results as the server had crashed.

“I got the update last night that the B.Com results had been declared. But when I logged into the university website, I could not find the link to the results. When I again tried today morning, I received error messages,” said a student.

However, on Monday evening, the varsity authorities declared that students would now have to visit their respective colleges to check the results.

Speaking to mid-day, Leeladhar Bansod, deputy registrar of MU said, “As the server is not working, we have sent the results to the respective colleges. Students will get copies of their complete results, which will have details of the marks of every subject.”