Babri Masjid case: Court asks CBI witness to appear today



L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti

A special court hearing the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, yesterday issued summons to a CBI witness, asking him to appear before it today.

Special Judge S K Yadav issued the summons to the 197th witness of the CBI after the agency’s counsel furnished a list of the 196 witnesses examined by the court in Lucknow and 57 in Raebareli to the lawyers of BJP leader L K Advani and the other accused in the case.

The defence counsel also sought copies of statements of these witnesses which were provided to them.



The judge had on Tuesday framed charges against BJP veterans Advani, M M Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and nine others for criminal conspiracy in the case of demolition of the 16th-century structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. The Supreme Court had ordered restoration of the conspiracy charge against them on April 19.

The charges were framed against former deputy prime minister Advani (89), former Union minister Joshi (83), Bharti (58), BJP MP Vinay Katiyar (62), VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmiya (89) and one-time Hindutva firebrand Sadhvi Rithambara (53).

The charge of conspiracy is in addition to the existing charges against them for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion for which they are already facing trial.