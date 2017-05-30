Babri Masjid demolition case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets L K Advani ahead of court proceedings

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and L K Advani
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met senior BJP leader L K Advani who is here to appear before a special CBI court in connection with a case relating to the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.
The chief minister welcomed Advani with a bouquet of flowers as the former deputy prime minister stopped at the VVIP guest house before leaving for the special court.
Yogi was waiting at the guest house for Advani along with other state leaders.
Later, the chief minister held a meeting with Advani and other senior leaders.
