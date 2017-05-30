Babri Masjid demolition case: L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti appear before CBI court



L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti

BJP stalwarts L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti today appeared before a special CBI court here for framing of charges of criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar and one-time Hindutva firebrand Sadhvi Ritambara too presented themselves before the court in the politically sensitive case.

Special CBI judge S K Yadav had said on May 26 that no application for an adjournment or exemption from personal appearance would be entertained.

The court, which is hearing two cases relating to the demolition of the masjid, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das, Vishnu Hari Dalmiya and Satish Pradhan.