Arrest warrant issued against BJP MP Babul Supriyo over linking woman's name to alcoholic drink



Babul Supriyo

Bollywood singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo is in a spot of legal trouble after a Kolkata court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against the Union minister and BJP MP in connection with a case filed by Trinamool Congress MLA Mohua Moitra for "insulting her modesty" during a TV programme in which he linked her name to a alcoholic drink.

Acting on a chargesheet filed by the Kolkata Police on Thursday, the Alipore court issued a bailable arrest warrant against Supriyo on Friday.

The minister had been summoned thrice in connection with the case, but each time had failed to appear citing a variety of reasons, according to a Kolkata police officer.

TMC MLA Mohua Moitra had on January 4 lodged a complaint against Supriyo alleging that the BJP MP had "used words" intended to "insult her modesty" during a live show on a TV channel.

In the complaint she also alleged that Supriyo had tried to make fun of her name by linking it to 'Mohua', a local drink, in the TV show on January 3.

The police had also submitted a footage of the TV programme in which the remarks were allegedly made, the police officer said.

Supriyo, however, could not be immediately contacted for response.

Meanwhile, Moitra said, "Law will take its own course and I've faith in our judiciary."

(With Agency Inputs)