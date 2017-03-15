E-paper

Baby born in Pakistan has heart outside body

Islamabad: A baby in Pakistan's Multan city was born with his heart outside his chest, doctors said.

The child, born on Tuesday, was brought to the Lahore Children Complex as facilities in Multan were not at par, Geo News reported.

Doctors said that his heart was functioning properly but he will require a surgery to place it inside his body, and if all goes well the child will live a healthy life.

The rare disorder is called ectopia cordis in medical terms where the heart is located either partially or totally outside the thorax. It occurs in 5.5-7.9 per million live births, the report said.

