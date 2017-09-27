

Representational Image

The baby selling racket busted earlier this week seems to be just the tip of the iceberg. In what seems to be an inter-state baby selling racket, the Wadala Truck Terminal police recently arrested a woman from Worli for buying a newborn.

The Wadala Truck Terminal police have now found out that the lady was in constant touch with IVF centers that would locate childless couples as per a report by Times of India.

As per the police, they have sought call details of the accused to find out which IVF centers she was in touch with. An officer said, "She used to approach childless couples and offer them newborns as per their demands. If somebody wanted a fair boy, she would look for one born to poor parents and convince them to sell the child."

The police also believe that the accused was also involved in providing sperm donors and women for surrogacy, but . DCP (zone IV) N Ambika refused to comment on the case stating that the probe was in a crucial stage. They added, that they have also stumbled upon pictures of infants on the lady’s phone.