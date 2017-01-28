Baby tied to a stone, dumped in Vasai

Just three days after the headless body of a newborn was found on the premises of a housing society on Mira Road, a baby boy's body has been recovered from the seashore near Custom Jetty at Vasai Gaon.

According to police sources, the body was wrapped in clothes and tied with a rope, the other end of which was attached to a big stone.

Police said that the person who threw the body in the water did it during high tide, as when the water receded it got stuck to the sand due to the stone.

Cop says

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of Vasai Gaon police station Sampat Rao Patil said a passerby spotted the body around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

"After doing spot panchnama, we sent it to City Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of IPC. Further investigation is on," he added.

He also mentioned, "We are enquiring about recent births at nearby maternity hospitals. We are even checking the CCTV footages recovered from the area."

Sec 318

Concealment of birth by disposal of dead body (IPC)