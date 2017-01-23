Baby with 4 legs and 2 male sex organs born in Raichur

A woman hailing from Raichur, Karnataka delivered a baby with four legs and two male sex organs at the Dhadeasugure Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the early hours of Saturday.

The baby was born to Lalitamma, 23, and her husband Chennabasava, 26 at 4.23 am on January 21. The parents are residents of Puladinni village in Dadeasugure Hobali of Sindhanoore taluk in Raichur. After the infant was born in PHC, seeing it's condition it was taken to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari on Saturday evening. The baby has been placed in neonatal care at VIMS.

Initially, the parents weren't ready to take the infant to VIMS. It was only when the hospital staff counselled the mother, she agreed to take the baby to Ballari.

Dr Divakar Gaddi, who is handling the baby's case at VIMS, told The Times of India, "A team of surgeons is looking into the baby's condition. It is a very challenging case for us."

However, Lalitamma said she was willing to raise her newborn child just the way he was as they have financial constraints. "My first son, born three years ago, is healthy. We are poor and cannot afford expensive treatment," she told the enwspaper adding that for her, the child was a 'gift from god'.