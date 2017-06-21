Bad news Mumbai! Prepare to pay more for your 'kanda', 'bhaji'

The monsoon playing hide-and-seek in Maharashtra has caused massive supply deficit at Navi Mumbai's APMC market; officials say no reason to panic, but Mumbaikars can expect a hike in vegetable prices



Vendors from other states have been cashing in on this supply deficit. Pics/ Sneha Kharabe

With the monsoon playing hide-and-seek in the state, Mumbaikars can expect a hike in vegetable prices. According to sources at the APMC market in Vashi, in the last few weeks, there has been a drastic fall in the number of vegetable trucks bringing produce from across Maharashtra. Vendors from other states have been cashing in on this supply deficit, which has led to an increase in prices of veggies.

A vegetable supplier from APMC said, "Vegetable prices had increased during the recent farmers' agitation, but the rates had dropped soon after. With the monsoon getting delayed, the cost of veggies has started rising again. The number of trucks and tempos arriving at the APMC from across the state has dropped, and the number of trucks bringing produce from other states has increased. Uncertain rainfall almost always leads to price rise."

The APMC market is facing a shortage of green chilies. Per kilo rates have increased by R5-10. Officials at the market blamed this on the increase in export of the produce.

An APMC official warned that the vegetable prices may shoot up further if the monsoon situation remains uncertain. "We have enough supply of veggies from the neighboring states. So, there's no reason to panic. As of now, there has been a minimal increase in the cost of vegetables, but the situation may aggravate if the monsoon doesn't set in soon," he said.

The official added that the cost of vegetables procured from Nashik, Pune or other cities in the state is lower than the national rate as the transportation costs are lesser.