Bad phase for farmers; loan waiver needed: Uddhav Thackeray



Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said the farmers in Maharashtra are going through a bad phase, demanding a loan waiver for them.

He said sowing will begin in mid-June, and the farmers need to be debt-free, otherwise they won't get fresh crop loan.

'Much-needed remedy'

"Farmers' issues are highly sensitive. One should not overstretch them. If farmers stop tilling the fields, it will be the end for all," Uddhav told reporters in Aurangabad.

"We are launching a campaign - 'I shall be debt free' - focusing on farmers' plight in the state. The farming community is passing through a bad phase, and loan waiver is the much-needed remedy."

Farmers' produce did not incur good returns following the tur dal crisis, where despite the state's intervention, procurement centres have been buying very little amount of tur or split red gram, Uddhav said.

"The district central cooperative banks are weak. Hence, credit supply is largely dependent on public and private sector banks," the Sena chief added.

Stormy sessions

The budget session of the state legislature was affected due to the agrarian crisis. After the Opposition took out a 'Sangharsh Yatra', the Sena launched its 'Shiv Sampark Abhiyaan'.

Uddhav held meetings in Aurangabad, and said he would speak on regional issues during the Sampark Abhiyaan.