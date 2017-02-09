Badri Raghavan joins Ola as its Chief Data Scientist

Bengaluru: Cab aggregator Ola today announced the appointment of Badri Raghavan, a seasoned data scientist with over 20 years of extensive domain experience, as its Chief Data Scientist.

Raghavan's key responsibilities will include leading a world class Data Science team with cutting edge training in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Decision Analysis, Pattern Recognition and related areas, Ola said in a release.

The team would work across various business units and departments, to gain operational and business efficiencies, ranging from demand and supply prediction, driver behaviour and performance management and location Intelligence, it said.

With operations across over 100 cities and more than 5 lakh driver partners on board, Ola has established a strong foundation of data and analytics, the release said.

Building innovation based on the insights gathered from Ola's large scale of operations will therefore continue to prove critical to the company's growth in the near future, it said.