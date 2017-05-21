Badrinath landslide: Nearly 1,200 remain stranded

District Magistrate confirms that around 800 have resumed journey onwards; road repair in progress
Pilgrims stranded along the route. Pics/PTI
Nearly 800 of the 2,000 people stranded after a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have resumed their onward journey and work is on to clear the debris, officials said on Saturday.
The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was closed near Vishnuprayag, one of the five confluences of Alaknanda river, between Joshimath (also known as Jyotirmath) and Badrinath, the famous pilgrim spot in the hill state. Huge boulders had rolled down the Hathi Pahar mountain on Friday afternoon blocking the highway.
Border Roads Organisation officials clear the path near Vishnuprayag on the Badrinath route
CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed the Secretary of Disaster Management Department, Amit Negi, to monitor the situation.
Chamoli District Magistrate Ashish Joshi confirmed 800 have been resumed their onward journey. "As of now, 1,200 people are still stranded at different places in Vishnuprayag, Pandukeshwar and Govindghat.
Food and lodging arrangements have been made for the stranded people," an official said. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel have been working on a war footing and according to senior officials the highway will be reopened for traffic soon.
The 179 pilgrims from Maharashtra are safe, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted on Saturday. "Preparation for their return journey are done," he said. Speaking to mid-day, a stranded pilgrim from Pune, Smita Deshmukh, said, "We all are safe. It's as if God has granted us a second chance at life." Pune deputy collector Rajendra Muthe said, "All tourists from the state are safe. Logistics have been taken care of by us."
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments