An electronic baggage tow tractor on Saturday collided into an Air India (AI)âÂÂÂÂÂÂpla­ne at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport dela­ying a flight to Shanghai by 45 minutes. AI has instituted an inquiry into the incident and the ground staff involved has been derostered, airline spokesperson GP Rao said.

The incident took place ar­o­und 11 am when Shanghai-bound AI 348 was parked at IGI. The tow truck carrying luggage of passengers ram­med into one of the engines of the Boeing 787 aircraft. The flight was scheduled for takeoff at 11.40 am and the boarding for the flight had not started by then.